Storm Team 11: More clouds to close out the weekend as it gets warmer

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 15, 2020



After quite a bit of sunshine Saturday, you’ll notice an increase in cloud cover tonight, especially in the form of high clouds. It won’t be quite as cold as last night with a low of 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a few breaks of sun. Milder afternoon temperatures. There is a 20% chance of a shower during the afternoon or early evening. The high near 55 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night. Still chilly. The low at 37 degrees.



More clouds than sun for Monday as we get even warmer with a high of 61 degrees in the Tri-Cities. It should be a dry day.



Moisture levels climb later Monday night into Tuesday giving us our best chance of rain next week — Tuesday. Highs should still climb into the 50s and lower 60s before it gets colder started Wednesday.

Any leftover moisture Wednesday, and it looks pretty limited as of now, will come in the form of light rain snow.