Storm Team 11: More clouds than sun, cooler

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 25, 2019

Good morning!



Another cooler day is in store for today with more clouds than sun expected. Highs will be in the low 70s for the upper elevations and upper 70s near 80 degrees elsewhere. There is just a slight chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm today.



Overnight, clouds hang around along with a slight chance of rain. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 60s.



Monday looks to be even cooler with highs in the upper 70s. We increase rain chances to a 30% chance.



Tuesday and Wednesday our next weather maker moves in to increase rain chances. This system will move out by Thursday. Drier and cooler air will filter in by the end of the week!



Enjoy your Sunday!