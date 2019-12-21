Storm Team 11: More clouds Sunday with spotty showers south after dark

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

More clouds again tonight. Chilly for now, but a warm up is on the way. The low around 33 degrees.



Cloudy skies Sunday with a 30% chance of rain late mainly south of the Tri-Cities as a storm system moves up from the Gulf Coast. The high near 53 degrees.



Overcast with a 40% chance of scattered showers Sunday night. The low at 40 degrees.

Spotty light showers Monday through mid afternoon. Most of the rain should be confined to southern parts of our area in Tennessee and North Carolina with a high of 56.



It will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Tuesday and Wednesday). Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

It looks like we’ll have a string of warm and dry weather for a few days after that.



Take care and enjoy the rest of the weekend!