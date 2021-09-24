Storm Team 11: More clouds Saturday as we hold onto the very cool nights and mild afternoons

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, September 24, 2021

Chilly Tonight

After a clear evening, high clouds will move in overnight. A low near 45 degrees.

Weekend Forecast

Partly cloudy Saturday as a weak system starts moving in from the north bringing us some extra mid and high level cloud over at times. A high of 75 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s and lower 70s in southwest Virginia, mid 60s in the mountains.

Passing clouds Saturday night. Still quite cool with a low around 50 degrees.

Back to lots of sunshine for Sunday. Temperatures similar to Saturday as we top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Warmer Next Week

After starting off in the 40s to near 50 degrees Monday, we are on track to be top out around 80 degrees Monday.

We should stay dry much of next week to wrap up September. Highs mostly in the low 80s and lows in the low to mid 50s.