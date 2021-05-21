Storm Team 11: More clouds at times this weekend, Staying hot and mostly dry

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, May 21, 2021

Passing clouds tonight. Pleasant temperatures with a low of 55 degrees.

Hot Weekend with More Clouds and a Bit of Moisture

Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, especially high level clouds. Hot and dry. A high near 86 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 70s and lower 80s in southwest Virginia.

Mostly cloudy and mild Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy and hot again Sunday with an isolated storm possible as the ridge of high pressure that has been over us tries to scoot a little westward. I think most of us will stay dry but some moisture could try to trickle in from the northwest. At the very least, you’ll probably notice an uptick in humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and topping out around 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Record Heat Next Week?

Staying hot through Wednesday of next week. Near record highs are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible each day.

Late Next Week

Rain chances may go up a bit Thursday as a cold front tries to approach.

Chances are it won’t pass through out area by Friday so a chance of scattered thunderstorms may linger.

In the meantime, water your plants in the early morning hours as Mother Nature probably won’t be much help.