Storm Team 11: More bark than bite when it comes to the moisture Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, January 10, 2021



High clouds increase overnight. Still cold with a low near 25 degrees.

More clouds than sun Monday. A system to our south should come close enough to us that we have a chance for a bit of rain in the valleys and scattered snow showers mainly above 3,000 feet primarily after the noon hour. We’re talking mainly in the east Tennessee mountains and North Carolina along with locations near the Kentucky/Virginia border. Even there, we’re talking a trace to an inch for the most part. The high at 42 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 30s in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy Monday night with snow showers in some of the higher terrain. A wintry mix is possible in the Tri-Cities as we cool down. A low around 30 to 32 degrees Tuesday morning.

As moisture lingers Tuesday morning, there could be a few snow showers or flurries even in the lower elevations. Skies slowly clear during the afternoon becoming partly sunny late. A high of 43 degrees.

Times of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday as we have a brief warming trend in the afternoons. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Watching our next weather maker after that Friday into Saturday. It remains to be seen how strong it’ll be. However, with cold air on the back side, and assuming we still have enough moisture, scattered rain is expected to switch to snow late Friday into Saturday.

Again, the long-term pattern supports for more opportunities for at least some snow as we head into the third week of January.