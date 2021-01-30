Storm Team 11: Mixed bag of precip tonight, Heavy snow in spots north and east of the Tri-Cities

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, January 30, 2021



Mostly cloudy and damp at times tonight. A mixed bag of precipitation is moving in starting early this evening. We will have a couple waves of precipitation through Sunday morning.



As a heavier batch of moisture moves in overnight, rain may mix or turn to snow briefly in the Tri-Cities. Snow amounts will be none to maybe a dusting. The best chance of heavy snow will be in southwest Virginia and North Carolina. The bullseye looks to be from Boone northward through Grayson County, eastern Smyth, Wythe, and Tazewell Counties up through West Virginia where 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible before icing and rain melts some of the snow.



Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Saturday night after midnight before rising in the mid 30s to low 40s by sunrise.



Mostly cloudy Sunday with a few peeks of sun possible especially around midday. The steadiest rain will fall early in the day with heavy snow northeast of the Tri-Cities in the High Country up to Grayson County up toward the Roanoke Valley. As temperatures start to warm, it will switch to a wintry mess of freezing rain and sleet there and then rain. This will melt some of the snowfall from tonight and early Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s in the mountains with low 50s in the Tri-Cities. Otherwise, a few widely scattered showers are expected during the day.



Overcast Sunday night with another surge of moisture possible. Showers are likely with a low of 35 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Rain will mix with snow in the higher elevations, turning to snow late at night.

Colder air blows into the region Monday. As a slow-moving disturbance moves in from the northwest, we will see rain switch to snow area wide by sunrise leading to off and on snow showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees early Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s the rest of the day.

Light snow continues Tuesday, especially through early afternoon. Highs in the 20s in the mountains with low to mid 30 elsewhere.

Total snow accumulations through Tuesday will vary with highest amounts in the mountains near Virginia/Kentucky and along the spine of the Appalachians. A lot of the snow especially outside of North Carolina will fall Monday and Tuesday. A Trace to 2 inches of snow is expected in most of east Tennessee, including the Tri-Cities, more in some of the mountains. Southwest Virginia will average 1 to 4 inches of snow with more toward Grayson, Wythe and maybe parts of Smyth Counties.

Dry but still chilly Wednesday with more sunshine by then.

Warmer Thursday and Friday with our next chance of rain arriving Thursday night and Friday.



