Storm Team 11: Milder Today

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

A cool front is moving through this morning and will provide some relief from the summer heat today. Temperatures are mild this morning in the 60’s. Afternoon conditions will be bright and mild with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the higher elevations. With a clear sky tonight, temperatures will cool into the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

Unfortunately, summer heat makes a return later this week. Summer heat makes a subtle comeback this weekend, fueled by more sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s Saturday, mid 80’s Sunday, while low temperatures stay on the cool side in the 50’s.

Drought conditions are likely to worsen in the coming weeks as warm and dry weather will likely persist into early October.

