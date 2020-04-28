Storm Team 11: Milder Today, Wet and Windy Wednesday

STORM TEAM 11

Milder Day

We get to enjoy another beautiful day. Despite some passing clouds, temperatures will be milder in the low 70’s in Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Unsettled Mid-Week Weather

Another storm system moves in Wednesday afternoon with rain and storms likely. The severe threat is low, but heavy rain is likely which could lead to some flooding concerns late Wednesday. High winds can also be expected with gusts over 60 mph.

Cool and Wet Thursday

Cloudy, cool and wet conditions can be expected Thursday, with highs only in the 50’s.

Weekend Outlook

Weather is warming up this weekend, with sunshine and mid 70’s Saturday, near 80 Sunday with a small storm threat late in the day.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf