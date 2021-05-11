Storm Team 11: Milder Tuesday as temperatures rise

Milder Tuesday

Sunshine is back today giving us a milder day to enjoy. Temperatures will warm out of the 40s and into the 60s to near 70 in the Tri-Cities, with upper 50s to near 60 in the mountains.

Showers Wednesday

Moisture returns Wednesday morning with scattered showers during the morning. Rain will exit the area during the afternoon while temperatures remain March-like in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Staying Cool Rest of the Week

A few showers will be possible late Thursday and Friday as a weak system moves through. Showers will be isolated, along with below-average temperatures in the upper 60s.

Nice Weekend Warm-Up

Finally, some May-like warmth returns just in time for the weekend as high pressure builds in from the south. Temperatures will be perfect Saturday with low 70s, while Sunday with gets to enjoy some added warmth with upper 70s.

