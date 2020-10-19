Storm Team 11: Milder Monday ahead as temperatures climb

Milder Today

With a south breeze setting up today, temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s for the higher elevations.

Warm Week Ahead

High pressure will provide a nice weekday warm-up, with temperatures approaching 80 by mid-week along with plenty of sunshine.

Weekend Outlook

A weak cool front moves in Saturday, with a few showers possible, but don’t expect much of a cool down as high temperatures will remain quite mild for the 4th weekend of the month.

Fall Color Change Update

Peak color is expected for elevations around 2k to 4k feet this week, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is around 1 week away.