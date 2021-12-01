Storm Team 11: Mild first day of December

Few Showers Today

A clipper system swings through today offering clouds across the region with a limited chance for showers. Best location for showers will be north of the Tri-Cities in SW VA and Kentucky. Temperatures will be milder in the upper 50s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40s in the mountains.

Warming Trend

Any sign of winter will be retreating northward with all of the really cold air staying bottled up in Canada. Milder air is surging northward the next few days with highs approaching the 60’s starting Thursday. With enough sunshine, mid to upper 60’s will be possible Friday with mild conditions holding into the weekend.

Warm Weekend Ahead

Saturday will stay mild in the low 60’s while slightly cooler conditions settle on Sunday with temperatures back into the upper 50’s. Wet weather returns Sunday night with showers becoming more likely Monday.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP