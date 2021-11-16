Storm Team 11: Milder day ahead

Milder Tuesday

After a chilly start this morning, a milder breeze will set the stage for some milder conditions this afternoon. Clouds will be developing as well, which will keep highs mainly in the upper 50s.

Mid-Week Warm-Up

More sunshine combined with a warm southwest breeze will provide some nice warmth for Wednesday with highs in the low 70’s.

Next Weather Maker

The next cold front arrives Thursday afternoon with widespread rain and cooler 60’s. Chilly conditions return Friday, with an extra chill Friday night into Saturday.

Weekend Outlook

Seasonable weekend ahead with sunshine and mid 50’s. Another system will approach the region late this weekend giving us a slight chance for showers late Sunday.

