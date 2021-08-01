Storm Team 11: Milder and briefly less humid

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 1, 2021



Summary

We are drying out for the next 12-24 hours with a pleasant start to the workweek. The muggies return starting Tuesday, but temperatures stay near to slightly below average through at least Wednesday because of more rain opportunities heading our way.



Nice Night

Mild with some occasional cloud cover tonight. A stray shower is possible along with areas of fog. A low of 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 50s in southwest Virginia and mid 50s in the higher elevations.

Beautiful Monday

The sunshine returns Monday and there could be some haze at times but no major issues in Air Quality are expected at this time. Mostly sunny skies a good part of the day before clouds start to come up from the south late in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will be very manageable for early August. Highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s, near 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities and low 70s in the mountains.

Mainly cloudy Monday night with a few showers nearby late. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Showers and Thunderstorms Return

Rain chances go up to 60% Tuesday under intermittent sun and clouds. We could see showers in spots starting in the morning with an increase in scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. There will be a better chance of heavier rain east of us in the Carolinas. A high near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s in the mountains.

Mid to Late Week

We keep the a pretty good chance of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Wednesday before we start scaling back on the rainfall coverage Thursday and Friday. Still, widely scattered storms are possible late in the week.

Heat Builds by the Weekend

With fewer storms, comes more heat Friday and next weekend.