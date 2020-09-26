Storm Team 11: Mild with a slight chance of a shower Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 26, 2020

A few breaks in the clouds tonight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog possible. Mild with a low of 59 degrees.



Clouds mixed with sun for your Sunday. There is a spotty shower potential mainly south of the Tri-Cities. The high around 78 degrees.



Partly cloudy Sunday night with a few showers around especially late. The low at 61 degrees.



Partly cloudy Sunday with one more very mild day. We’ll be watching for the threat of scattered showers as our next weather maker begins to move into the area. A high of 79 degrees.



Higher rain chances expected Monday night and especially Tuesday along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. Temperatures start off in the mid 60s Tuesday before getting cooler as the day progresses.



We will have a chilly remainder of next week with the coldest air expected at this point Friday or Saturday.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!