Storm Team 11: Mild with a low end rain threat Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, October 24, 2020

Cloudy and mild tonight with scattered showers around or drizzle. The low near 55 degrees.

A few showers Sunday with clouds giving way to some sunshine. Any rainfall should be very light, probably not measurable in most cases. A high of 76 degrees. The mountains stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Partly cloudy and comfortable with a stray shower Sunday night. Lows in the mid 50s.

Variable cloudiness Monday. It'll be kinda warm and mainly dry. The high at 77 degrees.

Daytime highs stay in the low 70s through at least Wednesday. Rain gradually returns mid week. Our best rain chance looks to be late Wednesday, Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will get colder by the very end of the work week. Right now, Halloween is looking cool and dry.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!