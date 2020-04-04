Storm Team 11: Mild weekend, rain chances return tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Saturday, April 4, 2020



Good afternoon!



A beautiful day is in store. Expect mild temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.



Overnight, mostly clear skies are in the forecast with lows near 45 degrees.



Clouds increase tomorrow along with rain chances. There is a 30% chance of showers and even a couple storms. Not everyone will see the rain. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with highs in the lows 70s. Overnight temperatures dip into the upper 40s.



Most of Monday will be on the dry side with highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a 20% chance of rain mainly late in the day.



Tuesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with a 60% chance of rain and high temperatures in the lows 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.



Some kind of rain chance continues for the week with highs in the 70s. Friday brings changes as a cold front moves through and drops our temperatures throughout the day.



Have a great weekend!