Storm Team 11: Mild Thanksgiving

Mild Thanksgiving

Conditions dry out with some afternoon sunshine mild mid 60’s in Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Black Friday

For those early risers, fog and cooler temperatures will be around in the morning with cooler low 40’s. Clouds will be slow to clear, but expect some sunshine along with low to mid 60’s.

Nice Holiday Weekend

Saturday will be sunny with high near 60, while Sunday will be even milder in the mid 60’s along with breezy conditions.

Winter Weather Early Next Week

Widespread showers Monday means a soggy start to next week, while strong low pressure pulls in winter cold air allowing for a change from rain to snow Monday evening into Monday night.

Blustery and cold conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered light snow showers. Light accumulations will be possible in the mountains, unlikely at this point in the Tri-Cities.