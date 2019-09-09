Storm Team 11: Mild Morning, Sunny and Hot Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11
Monday
Enjoying a seasonable September Monday morning in the 50’s to low 60’s. A mild morning will transition to a hot afternoon with highs nearing 90 in the Tri-Cities, near 80 in the mountains.
Weekday Outlook
The heat will intensify this week, with more 90’s through the work week. Current forecast calls for low 90’s Wednesday and Thursday which will certainly threaten existing record temperatures. There will be a small chance for a few mountains showers, but overall, expect a sunny and hot week full of 90’s.
