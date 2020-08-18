LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Mild morning followed by a spotty storm threat late in the day

STORM TEAM 11

Late Day Spotty Storm Threat

What a refreshing morning with a little hint of fall as temperatures briefly dip into the upper 50’s. Despite the cooler morning, the mid-August sun will be hot today, with seasonable mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. An incoming system could spark a few spotty storms, with the best location over Kentucky and higher elevations of SW Va.

Rising Rain Threat

Scattered storm threat returns Wednesday, which means rain and storms will be around during the day, but not a wash-out. This trend continues Thursday and Friday with developing showers and storms moving in and around the region.

