STORM TEAM 11

Mild Monday

Nice start to the work week with a milder set-up as temperatures warm into the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Next Rainmaker

Another system moves in Tuesday with widespread rain mainly late in the day. Lingering moisture means a few showers Wednesday into Thursday

Next Weekend

We start the weekend with bright and sunny afternoons with clear and cold nights.

