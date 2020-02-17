Storm Team 11: Mild Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Mild Monday

Nice start to the work week with a milder set-up as temperatures warm into the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Next Rainmaker

Another system moves in Tuesday with widespread rain mainly late in the day. Lingering moisture means a few showers Wednesday into Thursday

Next Weekend

We start the weekend with bright and sunny afternoons with clear and cold nights.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss