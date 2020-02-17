STORM TEAM 11
Mild Monday
Nice start to the work week with a milder set-up as temperatures warm into the low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.
Next Rainmaker
Another system moves in Tuesday with widespread rain mainly late in the day. Lingering moisture means a few showers Wednesday into Thursday
Next Weekend
We start the weekend with bright and sunny afternoons with clear and cold nights.
