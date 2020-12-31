Storm Team 11: Mild end to 2020, wet and windy start to 2021

Mild End to 2020

A cold front stalls out just north of the Tri-Cities today keeping the best rain threat in Kentucky and West Virginia. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will stay in the upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in northern SW VA and eastern areas of KY.

Tonight remains cloudy and mild with temperatures near 50 at midnight.

Windy and Wet 2021

Rain will become widespread Friday morning, with a soggy afternoon expected along with very mild temperatures in the low 60’s.

High winds in the mountains and foothills of east TN means the potential for damage. A high wind watch remains in effect for E TN Blue Ridge Mountains for Friday’s high wind threat.

Weekend Change

Moisture moves away Saturday giving us a mild Saturday, while our next rain threat follows quickly Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered showers will be around Sunday morning with a mountain mix.