Storm Team 11: Mild days continue, rain moves in this weekend

Storm Team 11



Wednesday, December 25, 2019



Merry Christmas!



Clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dipping near 35 degrees.



Yet another mild and sunny day is on tap for Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s while lows dip near 40 degrees.



Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with highs near 60 degrees.



The next rain chance moves in on Sunday. There is a 90% chance of rain.

This front will bring rain Sunday, some mountain snow showers Monday, and much colder air next week.



Have a great evening!