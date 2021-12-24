Storm Team 11: Mild Christmas Eve

Mild Christmas Eve

Conditions will warm quickly this morning with low 50’s midday, near 60 this afternoon. Enjoy a breezy and mild day ahead in the Tri-Cities, with some gusty conditions in the mountains with winds 20 to 40 mph.

Warm Christmas Day

We will celebrate Christmas with very mild conditions as highs will be approaching the mid 60’s despite a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Warm and Wet end to 2021

Don’t expect any sign of winter anytime soon with plenty of warm and wet conditions next week. Our wettest part of next week looks to be Wednesday and Thursday with rain becoming likely along with very mild 60’s.

