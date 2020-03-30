Storm Team 11: Mild, breezy and rain-free Monday before showers and cooler air returns

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Passing clouds at times tonight. Cooler with a low of 47 degrees.

Monday will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies. A mild, dry and breezy day as winds blow out of the west between 10 and 20 mph with some higher gusts. The high around 68 degrees.

Clouds increase Monday night. Quiet and dry. The low near 45 degrees.

Cloudy Tuesday with a cool rain moving into the region. There is an 80% chance of rain. The high at 51 degrees with some staying in the 40s.

It stay quite cool Wednesday with a warming trend expected to take shape starting Thursday.

Have a great week!