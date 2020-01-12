Storm Team 11: Mild and sunny finish to the weekend

Storm Team 11

Sunday, January 12, 2020



Good morning!



A much better day is in the forecast after last night’s severe storms. Expect lots of sunshine by this afternoon, calm winds, and a mild day. High temperatures today will top out near 62 degrees.



Overnight clouds will move back in, but calm conditions remain. Low temperatures will be near 43 degrees.



The cloud cover will hang on for some throughout Monday. Expect variable cloudiness with highs near 63 degrees. There is a slight chance at an isolated shower or two in western North Carolina. Low temperatures will dip near 50 degrees.



Tuesday better rain chances return. As moisture increases from the south, there is a 60% chance of rain. We will hold on to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid 60s. A 60% chance of rain continues into Wednesday.



Mild conditions remain throughout most of the week. As we head into the end of the work week and into the weekend, high temperatures will gradually cool into the mid 50s.



Have a great day!