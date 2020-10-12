Storm Team 11: Mild and muggy before upcoming cold shift

STORM TEAM 11

Staying Mild Today

Conditions will stay mild and humid today, with lingering effects from tropical moisture in the region. Drizzle and light showers will be around occasionally today with mid to upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the higher elevations.

Refreshing Change

A cold front moves in overnight and will usher in refreshing, October-like change. With a clearing sky Tuesday, the afternoon will be bright and beautiful along with more seasonable temperatures.

Late Week Chill

A stronger cold front will usher in a fresh dose of extra chilly weather for the end of the week, which will set us up for a first area wide frost Friday night.

Fall Color Change Update

Expect peak color the next few days for elevations over 4000ft, while color continues to pop for lower elevations. Peak color in Tri-Cities is likely another two weeks away.