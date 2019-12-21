Storm Team 11: Mild and mainly cloudy this weekend, Slight rain chance early next week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Turning cloudy tonight. Still cold but not as cold as it's been the past couple days. The low near 29 degrees.

Clouds mixed with a little bit of sunshine Saturday. Quite mild with a high of 54 degrees.

Cloudy and chilly Saturday night. The low at 33 degrees.

Mainly cloudy Sunday with the possibility of a few showers late in the day, especially in east Tennessee and North Carolina. As of now, there's a 20% chance of rain. A storm system will stay well to our south but it wouldn't be surprising to see a little bit of light rain here on the northern edge if we have enough moisture in place. Sunday's high is expected to be 51 degrees.

We have a 30% chance of a few showers from that same system Sunday night through Monday with highs well into the 50s.

It will be partly cloudy, dry and warmer for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs in the low 60s in the Tri-Cities.