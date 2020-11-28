Storm Team 11: Mild and dry during the day Sunday before big changes, including cold, wind and snow showers arrive

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Big winter changes are on the way!

Mainly clear tonight with high clouds starting to roll in just before daybreak. Chilly with a low of 32 degrees.



Morning sunshine Sunday followed by an increase in clouds. Turning cloudy by mid to late afternoon. Mild with a high of 62 degrees and low to mid 50s in the mountains. It will be dry during the day.



Showers move in Sunday night after 8 p.m. and the rain gets heavier during the overnight. There is an 80% chance of rain. The breeze picks up a little bit in the valley but the winds could get very strong at times in the mountains and nearby foothills especially in east Tennessee as a strong storm system moves over us. Winds could gust to around 60 mph out of the southeast in the usual wind-prone areas like Camp Creek Sunday evening through Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees early Monday morning.

Cloudy Monday with rain especially early in the morning. The high around 52 degrees will likely come before sunrise with 40s after that! All of us will experience gusty winds at times Monday morning through Wednesday morning as colder air blows into the area. Scattered rain showers will continue much of the rest of Monday. It’ll start switching to snow in the highest elevations by mid to late afternoon. The rest of us will all have a decent chance of snow showers or flurries by Monday night and Tuesday as temperatures drop into the 30s.



Snow showers will still be around for many of us through at least the first half of Tuesday, through Tuesday night in the mountains. As of now, snowfall accumulations look to be a Trace to 1 inch for most of the Tri-Cities with 1 to 4 inches of snow expected in the mountains. A few of the northwest facing slopes could see closer to 6 or more inches of snowfall!

Otherwise, it will be a cold, cloudy and blustery Tuesday with temperatures near to just above freezing. Wind chills at times will be in the single digits and teens through Wednesday morning, near 0 degree wind chills in the mountains.

Mostly sunny and still cold Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the upper teens and lower 20s before temperatures moderate at least a little Thursday and Friday.



We may have another (winter) storm system next weekend.



Regardless, stay with Storm Team 11 as we keep you updated on our first snow of the season late Monday into Tuesday!