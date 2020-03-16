1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Christian Life Academy First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Storm Team 11: Mild and dry during the day Monday, Showers roll into town after that

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, March 15, 2020

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight with a low of 44 degrees.

Clouds mixed with some sun Monday. Dry during the day. The high around 60 to 62 degrees.

Cloudy as showers move in during the course of Monday night maybe as early as 6 or 7 PM in some spots. The low at 49 degrees.

Showers likely Tuesday, especially the first half of the day. Daytime highs top out around 60 degrees. 

It gets warmer Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. Spotty showers could return Wednesday night/Thursday with even a thunderstorms possible especially Friday.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss