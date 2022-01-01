Storm Team 11: Mild and breezy afternoon ahead – Severe weather expected this evening

Happy New Year! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

New Year’s Day: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then showers between 2 am and 3 am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 3 am. Low around 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely between midnight and 1 am, then snow showers likely after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Make sure to stay weather aware this evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings.