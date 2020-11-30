Storm Team 11: Messy Monday with rain to snow

Winter Storm Today

Widespread rain continues this morning with temperatures mainly in the 40’s. Showers will likely continue through the morning commute. Colder air begins to move in later this morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day out of the 40’s and into the 30’s.

Morning: Morning showers will be widespread through the morning with temperatures in the 40’s.

Afternoon: Temperatures drop into the 30’s with chill values in the 20’s in the Tri-Cities, teens in the mountains. Rain to snow occurs quickly in the mountains where accumulations will be likely during the day, while a transition to snow will not happen until after dark in the Tri-Cities .

Evening: Heavy snow is likely in the higher elevations and mountains, with a wintry mix to all snow in the Tri-Cities. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20’s in the mountains, with mid 30’s in the Tri-Cities. Roads will be wet but not icy in the Tri-Cities, while mountain roads will be slick and snow covered.

Overnight: Accumulations will vary greatly, with a dusting to half inch in Tri-Cities, and higher elevations 1 to 3 inches, while elevations over 4000 ft could see as much as 4 to 8 inches plus.