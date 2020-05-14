Storm Team 11: May-Like Warmth Returns Thursday

STORM TEAM 11

Warmer Today

Finally, some warmer weather has arrived, with sunshine providing a quick warm-up today, with upper 70’s Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon, with the best location over the foothills and mountains of East TN and W. N.C.

Summer-Like Warmth This Weekend

High pressure will continue to provide some very nice summer-like warmth, which will last through the weekend. Daytime highs will likely be in the low 80’s Friday and Saturday, with even some mid 80’s by Sunday.

Overall, rain threat remains very low, with the best location over the higher elevations during the heating of the day. An approaching cold front will increase our rain threat Monday.

