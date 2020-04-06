LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: May-Like Warmth Continues

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

May-Like Warmth Continues

Temperatures remain warm today, with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 60’s in the higher elevations. With a disturbance moving through, an isolated shower or a thundershower is possible mainly mid to late this afternoon.

Storm Threat Increases

Showers and storms become more scattered late Wednesday afternoon, with the potential for a few strong storms. Storm threat becomes likely early Thursday morning with the potential for a few strong storms.

Cooling Down

Cooler change arrives late in the week, with highs in the 50’s to low 60’s.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss