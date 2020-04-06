STORM TEAM 11
May-Like Warmth Continues
Temperatures remain warm today, with mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid 60’s in the higher elevations. With a disturbance moving through, an isolated shower or a thundershower is possible mainly mid to late this afternoon.
Storm Threat Increases
Showers and storms become more scattered late Wednesday afternoon, with the potential for a few strong storms. Storm threat becomes likely early Thursday morning with the potential for a few strong storms.
Cooling Down
Cooler change arrives late in the week, with highs in the 50’s to low 60’s.
