Storm Team 11: Temperature drop ushers in March-like weather today

Staying Cool

Temperatures are nearly 20 degrees below what they were yesterday with many of us in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunshine is certainly a nice change, but conditions stay cool through the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50s in the mountains.

Showers are Back

A chance for scattered showers returns early Friday with wet weather around first thing Friday morning. Another chance for scattered showers returns Friday evening through Friday night along with cool temperatures in the 50s.

Mother’s Day Weekend

A few showers will be possible Saturday morning while much of the day looks dry. Temperatures remain cool with low 60s, while a quick warm-up is coming just in time for Mother’s Day.

