Storm Team 11: March-Like Start to May

Staying Cool

We stay cloudy and cool today with a few lingering showers mainly this morning, especially in SW VA. The afternoon will be dry, but a cool breeze will keep temperatures near 60 in the Tri-Cities, while mountains will be in the low 50’s.

Weekend Warm-Up

Weather is warming up this weekend, with sunshine and mid 70’s Saturday, near 80 Sunday with a small storm threat late in the day.

Scattered Storms Next Week

A series of systems means a chance for rain and storms Monday morning, followed by another chance for storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

