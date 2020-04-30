Storm Team 11: March-Like End to April

STORM TEAM 11

Staying Cloudy and Cool

A March-like chill is expected today thanks to cloudy conditions and temperatures only in the upper 50’s. Occasional showers will also be possible this morning, with additional scattered showers late this afternoon and evening.

Cool End of the Week

Cloudy and cool conditions persist into Friday, with lingering showers into Friday morning. Conditions will be slow to clear, with a mainly cloudy sky through Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Weather is warming up this weekend, with sunshine and mid 70’s Saturday, near 80 Sunday with a small storm threat late in the day.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf