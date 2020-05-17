Storm Team 11: Mainly dry today, storm threat tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Sunday, May 17, 2020



Good afternoon!



Another bright and warm day is in the forecast. High temperatures this afternoon will be slightly warmer today, nearing the mid to upper 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine for the day. There is a slight chance at getting cooled down by an afternoon stray shower or storm. But once again most of us stay dry today. This pattern changes big time beginning tomorrow. Overnight, temperatures will near 61 degrees.



There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow as the next system moves in. Some of these storms may be on the stronger side. Rain chances will be around all day, with a better chance at thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will dip near 59 degrees.



Temperatures will be cooler this next work week as this system stalls out near us. This will also keep rain chances around mainly everyday. We finally look to dry out Friday into Saturday and we warm back up.



Have a great day!