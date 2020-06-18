Storm Team 11: Scattered Rain and Storm Threat most likely in the afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Rain Threat Continues

Expect another day of scattered showers along with a few storms this afternoon as temperatures warm into the 70’s. The rain threat will favor those afternoon and evening hours. Latest radar view is available here.

Mainly P.M. Storms Friday

Additional showers and storms will be scattered during the heating of the day, with some brief heavy downpours Friday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook: Summer Solstice

Summer officially begins Saturday, with warmer weather just in time for the summer season. Rain threat goes down, while temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80’s.

