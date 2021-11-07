Storm Team 11: Magnificent Monday, big warm up between the early morning and afternoon

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a warm up for at least the first half of the workweek thanks to what we call a ridge of high pressure scooting in from the west. We stay dry through Wednesday, and even most of Thursday, despite an increase in clouds by mid week. Showers move in late Thursday and Friday as colder air slowly returns.



Cold Start Monday, Magnificent Finish

A nice, starlit sky tonight. Clear and turning frosty cold early Monday. The low around 31 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 30s across much of the rest of the region. A few of the mountaintops could be in the 40s.



Abundant sunshine Monday will warm us up leaps and bounds in the afternoon. Highs for pretty much everyone will be in the 60s outside of the higher terrain (upper 50s there). The high in the Tri-Cities around 68 degrees.



Mainly clear Monday night. Very chilly with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s depending on your location. Again, the valleys will tend to be colder as the air mass begins to moderate.



Beautiful Again Tuesday – Warm Afternoon for November

Sunny with a few afternoon clouds Tuesday. A gorgeous fall day is on tap! The high around 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities with highs between 65 and 70 degrees elsewhere.



Mid-Week Outlook

Not as sunny Wednesday. We’ll call it partly cloudy. Highs between 64 and 70 degrees depending where you live.



Next Weather Maker Late Week

Sun and clouds Thursday with a chance of showers, mainly late in the day, and more so at night. We may squeeze in one more pretty mild day. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will start picking up ahead of a storm system.



Our best chance of rain is Thursday night and Friday. We have about a 60% chance of rain right now. Cooler air gradually works its way back into the region. Highs in the upper 50s.

As it still stands, some moisture could linger through next weekend. In that case, expect some light wintry precipitation mixing in, especially in the mountains, as it meets up with the colder air.



Stay up-to-date because this part of the forecast is most subject to change!