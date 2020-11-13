Storm Team 11: Low clouds and fog to start Friday before sun returns

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, November 13, 2020

Good morning! The sun is returning today! After low clouds and fog early, skies become mostly sunny. It will be a nice and dry day. The high at 64 degrees.

Mostly clear tonight. Getting chilly fast as the result of drier air. Most of us will be in the 40s by 8 PM so bring a jacket if you’re heading to high school football or even spending the night on the town. The overnight low will be around 35 degrees.

There could be frost in the morning Saturday. Otherwise, a nice start to the weekend. Turning mild by the afternoon. Bright sunshine accompanied by some high clouds especially in the northern sky. The high will be 67 degrees. It will be a dry day.

More clouds roll in Saturday night. Not as chilly as a result. There is a slight chance of a shower toward morning. Temperatures at sunrise Sunday will be near 45 degrees.

Scattered showers will be around Sunday and may arrive sooner than previously thought. We’ll have times of clouds and sun with an overall increase in sunshine possible by the end of the day. The high around 65 degrees. As this weather maker moves in, the breeze will kick up out of the west and southwest.

Lots of sunshine expected for most of the next work week. While we have several chilly days, it will be dry. Lows are forecast to be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees starting Tuesday morning.