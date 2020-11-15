Storm Team 11: Lots of wind and a little rain to wrap up the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, November 14, 2020

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds to the north and increasing clouds elsewhere late. Cool as the breeze picks up out of the southeast. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s around sunrise.

Mostly cloudy and windy Sunday. There is a Wind Advisory for the east Tennessee mountains and North Carolina up to Smyth County, Virginia. Gusts of 50 mph are expected. The same can be said for Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia as well. South Greene County and the Smokies are under a High Wind Warning. A 60 mph gust is possible there. The strongest winds are expected between 8 AM and 3 PM for Tennessee and Virginia, 12 to 7 PM in North Carolina. While winds won't be as strong in the Tri-Cities, gusts up to 35 mph are still a good possibility. These winds are all part of our next weather maker swinging through.

In addition to the wind, a brief line of passing showers is in the forecast Sunday as well. Not everyone will see rain, but if you do, it'll most likely be a short-lived shower after sunrise through early afternoon. The high at 67 degrees with low to mid 60s in the mountains. Skies are expected to clear out by the end of the day.

We'll have a starlit sky Sunday night as it gets colder. The low around 34 degrees.

Sunny and chilly Monday. Not as windy but still a bit breezy. A high of 55 degrees with low 50s in the mountains.

The coldest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the sunshine, it will be chilly with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees and lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

The rest of the week will be dry and mostly sunny as well. A gradual warm up begins Thursday afternoon.