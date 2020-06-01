Storm Team 11: Lots of sunshine to start the month of June, changes later this week

Storm Team 11

Monday, June 1, 2020



Happy first day of June!



We start off the month with lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will be nice and comfortable, near 79 degrees this afternoon. Winds light around 5 mph from the northeast.



Overnight, passing clouds are possible with a low temperature near 52 degrees.



The sunshine continues tomorrow with a few passing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be warming into the low 80s.



Overnight Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a low near 62 degrees.



Wednesday will be yet another mostly sunny day. High temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 80s. A passing shower is possible, especially later in the day. Most of us will stay dry at least until Thursday.



Beginning Thursday, afternoon showers and storms are possible for the rest of the week. We will continue to see the sunshine although with high temperatures warm and above average.



Have a great day!