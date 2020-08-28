Storm Team 11: Locally heavy rain and storms on the way

Happy Friday! We will have mostly cloudy skies today with an increasing potential of passing showers and thunderstorms. A couple may be strong. There is a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, warm and steamy. The high around 86 degrees.

Generally cloudy skies for tonight as we watch for areas of rain and thunderstorms, including during high school football. Rainfall is expected to be locally heavy. The low around 71 degrees.

The remnants of Laura will move over our area early Saturday giving us tropical downpours and gusty winds at times overnight into Saturday morning. A brief tornado is possible as well. For the rest of Saturday, there will be a break in the rain before another system produces some scattered showers and thunderstorms late. The high around 80 degrees. On average, rain amounts from tonight into Saturday will be around 1 inch with some spots getting a bit more. That could lead to isolated flooding in poor drainage areas.



Clouds linger Saturday night as well as the potential for showers. The low at 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy and drier Sunday. A slight chance of a shower. It may be a little less humid as the day progresses. The high around 83 degrees.

Moisture may return as early as Sunday night and especially Monday with at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms.