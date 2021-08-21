Storm Team 11: Little to no rain this weekend with more heat

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 21, 2021



Summary

A lot of warmth this weekend but not a lot of storms! A few spotty storms are possible today mainly in the mountains. Even hotter and drier Sunday and Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the region.

Pretty Quiet Weekend – But Very Warm and Steamy

Plenty of sun and warmth today. A few storms are possible mainly in the mountains. We have a 20% chance of rain mainly in North Carolina up to Grayson and Smyth County. Highs in the low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia, around 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mild with a few clouds tonight. Areas of fog developing late. A low of 64 degrees with upper 50s in the mountains.

Locally dense fog possible early Sunday before turning mostly sunny and hot. A high near 90 degrees with mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and low 80s in the mountains.

Even Hotter to Start the Workweek

Mostly sunny and hot Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. Monday will be rain-free. Just a couple storms possible Tuesday.

Rain Chances Return Mid to Late Week

The pattern changes Wednesday and Thursday with more of a southerly flow bringing back the opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.