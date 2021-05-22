Storm Team 11: Little rain and lots of heat ahead

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Very Slim Rain Chance Sunday

A heat wave is expected over our region through the first half of next week.

Mostly cloudy this evening with some decrease in clouds possible late tonight from north to south. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Lots of sun Sunday. A warm breeze and only a stray shower or storm expected. Rain chances are less than 20 percent. The high around 87 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for most of east Tennessee along with Scott and Washington Counties in southwest Virginia until at least Sunday night. My guess is it will be extended through at least Monday or Tuesday with more heat on the way. This is “Code Orange” on the air quality scale. Those with respiratory conditions or people who do strenuous exercise should limit their time outside especially during the afternoon. Most people won’t be affected by this, but everyone needs to stay hydrated to beat the heat!

We’ll have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Sunday night. The low around 60 degrees.

More Humid with Near Record Heat Through Early to Mid Week

Partly cloudy and hot Monday with a couple isolated showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia. A high of 89 degrees in the Tri-Cities would break the previous record for May 24 set in 2019.

Hot and muggy Tuesday with a high of at least 90 degrees is anticipated in the Tri-Cities, which would at least tie the record for May 25 set in 1953. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly over the mountains of far east Tennessee and North Carolina.

We may have one more record high in jeopardy Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The record high is 91 degrees for May 26 set in 2012. It will be partly cloudy with some widely scattered storms possible across the entire region as the ridge of high pressure, that has been prompting the heat, starts shifting.

Less Heat, Some Showers and Storms Late Week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms appear likely Thursday and Friday as a front approaches the region. Highs should be in the mid 80s, especially Friday, providing only slight heat relief.

The front never really clears our area. As a result, a few thunderstorms are still possible Saturday with a high around 85 degrees as we wait for another chance of storms starting the following week.