Storm Team 11: Little more sun today, Sprinkle or shower around especially tonight

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, April 18, 2021



Not as cloudy today compared to Saturday. I think a majority of us will still have a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or sprinkle is possible. The high around 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities, closer to 60 degrees in southwest Virginia.

Passing clouds tonight will increase overnight. There is a 20% chance of a shower. A low of 42 degrees.



Partly cloudy Monday with a pretty nice afternoon as we top out in the mid 60s.

The mixture of sun and clouds is back Tuesday with a slight chance rain. A warmer afternoon will be the bigger attention grabber. A high of 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s to near 70 degrees in southwest Virginia.



Our next weather maker moves in Wednesday. A strong storm system will usher in much colder air and a chance for scattered showers. Winds pick up out of the west and northwest will probably allow temperatures to reach their peak early in the 50s before falling into the 40s. A wintry mix or a few snow showers are possible mainly in the highest elevations.



Watch for a potential freeze and frost Thursday and especially Friday morning.



Showers return by the beginning of next weekend. This will probably be our best rain chance for the week ahead.



