Storm Team 11: Little more sun today, Sprinkle or shower around especially tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Sunday, April 18, 2021

Not as cloudy today compared to Saturday. I think a majority of us will still have a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or sprinkle is possible. The high around 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities, closer to 60 degrees in southwest Virginia.

Passing clouds tonight will increase overnight. There is a 20% chance of a shower. A low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy Monday with a pretty nice afternoon as we top out in the mid 60s.

The mixture of sun and clouds is back Tuesday with a slight chance rain. A warmer afternoon will be the bigger attention grabber. A high of 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s to near 70 degrees in southwest Virginia.

Our next weather maker moves in Wednesday. A strong storm system will usher in much colder air and a chance for scattered showers. Winds pick up out of the west and northwest will probably allow temperatures to reach their peak early in the 50s before falling into the 40s. A wintry mix or a few snow showers are possible mainly in the highest elevations.

Watch for a potential freeze and frost Thursday and especially Friday morning.

Showers return by the beginning of next weekend. This will probably be our best rain chance for the week ahead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss