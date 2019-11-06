Storm Team 11: Little bit of snow possible Thursday evening following the rain

(WJHL)- Skies start off cloudy Thursday with rain starting to work into our western communities around the lunch hour.

Most of Thursday afternoon looks fairly wet with steady rainfall during the second half of the day.

As the rain starts coming to an end Thursday evening, the event could end up providing some very light snow or flurries in parts of southwest Virginia, North Carolina and the higher elevations of east Tennessee as colder air moves starts funneling into the region.

More noteworthy is the fact that many of us will pick up around 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rainfall Thursday. This will continue to help erase the drought conditions that were so prevalent in August and September.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 Weather because there could be a better potential for snow Monday night or Tuesday if everything goes according to plan. At the very least a much colder airmass will reach us in 6-7 days. Remember, get the most up-to-date forecast here.