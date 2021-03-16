Storm Team 11: Lingering showers this morning, milder afternoon ahead

Lingering Morning Showers, Milder Afternoon

Showers will linger around the region this morning especially given the current rain and storms to our south. The best location will be in the Blue Ridge Mountains with scattered showers possible through the morning. Otherwise, conditions will dry out today with some sun and milder upper 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Rain Threat Returns Wednesday Afternoon

Moisture returns Wednesday afternoon with another round of scattered showers, while temperatures remain mild.

Storm Threat Thursday

A line of rain and storms is expected Thursday morning with heavy rain the primary threat early in the day. The atmosphere will become more unstable later in the day with a second round of rain and storms. There is a slight risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening with a chance for hail, high winds, and a tornado.

Cooler Weekend Ahead

Cooler air settles in Friday with some lingering showers. The weekend looks dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.