Storm Team 11: Limited rain chances next couple days as heat, humidity builds

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Monday, July 5, 2021



Summary

The heat and humidity are returning today! It’s definitely back to reality after a big treat in the weather over the weekend. Slight rain chances today and tomorrow with an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms returning mid to late week.



Hot with a Few Thunderstorms Early in the Workweek

Today will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm mainly over the higher terrain. The high will be 89 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s in southwest Virginia and low 80s in the mountains.



A few clouds tonight. Mild with a low of 64 degrees.



About the same Tuesday. Partly cloudy and even hotter. Just a few spotty showers and thunderstorms across the area. Highs mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s, about 92 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low 80s in the mountains.



Tropics Watch

Tropical Storm Elsa will move over Cuba today and then re-emerge over the open waters of the eastern Gulf early Tuesday. It will skirt the west coast of Florida Tuesday before moving inland and then racing toward the Outerbanks of North Carolina Thursday. The bulk of the moisture associated with this will stay to our southeast late week. However, given our proximity to a system to our northwest as well, these two will act as a squeeze play and we’ll get some extra moisture around here leading to additional clouds, showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through the weekend.



Rain Chances Rise Mid to Late Week

Wednesday’s rain chance is at 40%. Hit or miss thunderstorms are in the forecast. The high will be around 88 to 90 degrees.



A cold front will get a little closer to us Thursday as it sprawls out across the Midwest and Ohio Valley which will bring a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms to us. The high will be cooler but still humid in the low to mid 80s.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday